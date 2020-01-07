Bobby D. Givens, 91, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Ripley, MS. He was born on August 10, 1928 in Dumas, Mississippi to Charlie and Myrtle Ladora Smith Givens. Bobby was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Before his retirement, he was employed at Genesco Shoe Company and the City of Ripley. He was a faithful member of Golden Hill Church. Services will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Darling and Bro. Daniel Rodgers officiating. Burial will be in Golden Hill Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will continue Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 7:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. Bobby is survived by his wife Dorothy Jean Yates Givens of Ripley; one daughter, Jennifer Givens King (Jeff) of Nettleton; two sons, Jeff Givens (Tracey); Stacy Givens (Cristy) both of Ripley; seven grandchildren, Kendall and Kaytlyn King, both of Nettleton, Hunter and Harley Givens, both of Ripley, Brandon Miles (Suzanne) and Kylee Thomas, both of Ripley, Sheena Grimes (Jarod) of Florence, Alabama; five great-grandchildren, Cade, Dax and Finleigh Miles, Xander and Ryder Grimes. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Melvin, Ellis, and Floyd Givens; two sisters, Sybil Mathis and Ruby McKelvery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Givens, Randy Presley, Steven Gibens, Mark Gibens, Robert Jeter, Christopher Gibens, Paul Gibens , Tyler Presley. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Givens, Abe Junior Jeter, Royce "Hop" Gibens, Eugene Dunaway, Paul Goudy Glen Gibens. Expressions of sympathy for the Givens family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
