Ila Mae Crum Givens, 90, native of Tippah County, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN following a brief illness. A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Givens will be at 1 PM Sunday, June 14 in Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley. Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Givens was born March 29, 1930 in Dumas, the only child of the late Cleatus and Irma Tatum Crum. She was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis, TN and continued her education in the nursing program at the former John Gaston Hospital in Memphis. On April 29, 1951 she married her beloved husband, Floyd Givens who preceded her in death on May 15, 1997. A member of Germantown United Methodist Church, Mrs. Givens was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Memphis area hospitals for 60 years that included many of those years serving patients at Methodist Central Hospital. Accomplished square dancers, cloggers and round dancers, Mr. and Mrs. Givens traveled across the country pursuing their passion. Together they preformed at various fairs and shows throughout the United States. Mrs. Givens taught private clogging lessons for 20 years and also instructed a dance class at Memphis State University before her retirement. The love of her family was a wonderful gift she gave to each of them. Although she will be missed dearly, the memories will be celebrated and remain forever in the many lives she touched. Visitation will be 30 minutes before services at Shiloh Cemetery. Her memory will be shared by a daughter, Sheila Brown (Ron) of Lakeland, TN, three grandchildren, Mandy Ratliff (Brent) of Lakeland, TN, Emily Tart (Michael) of Bartlett, TN and Christopher King of Memphis and four great grandsons, Zach and Eli Ratliff, Evan and Luke Tart. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Givens. The family request that memorials be directed to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Givens family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
