On May 22, 1928, God graced the late Marion and Gertrude Givhan with the birth of Marion David Givhan. He attended school, after which he was joined in holy matrimony to Willie Sue Dillard on June 25, 1962. To this union, five children were born. He worked at IJC from October 2, 1963, to June 30, 1990. Marion David departed this life on August 9, 2021, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Jean Adams (Elder Donald) of Nettleton, Sidira Townsend (Eric) of Pontotoc, and Sherrie Holmes (James) of Pontotoc; one son, Stevie Givhan of Pontotoc; one goddaughter, Vanessa Osborne of Tupelo; fourteen grandchildren; thrity-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Givhan; sister-in-law, Effie Ivy of Flint, Michigan; and son-in-law, Michael Harris of Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Gertrude Givhan, his wife, Willie Sue, one daughter, Gloria Harris, one great-grandson, Caleb Harris, and one sister, Catherine Wheeler. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Funeral service will be Friday, August 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

