Gail Givhan, 63, was born to the late Dloys Givhan and Carcile Williams Givhan. She professed her life to Christ at an early age and joined Union Baptist Church of Okolona, MS. She attended Shannon High School and worked at Eljers Plumbingware of Verona, where she met many lifelong friends. Gail enjoyed cooking, music, and having a good time with family and friends. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Dloys and Carcile Givhan, brothers, Larry Givhan and grand parents, Grant and Sarah Williams. Her memory will live on with her children, Kerry Gates of Lawrenceville, GA and Roderick "BJ" Gladney of Shannon MS; grandchildren, Cameron Gates and Braxton Johnson; siblings: Peggy Barr, Willie Givhan, Shelia Freeman, Bryant Givhan all of Shannon, MS and Marie Colvin (Randy) of Corpus Christi, TX, and several other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 12 noon - 5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS and services will be at Union Baptist Church, Okolona, MS, Saturday, February 19, at 12 noon. Masks are Required. Bailey Funeral Home in Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
