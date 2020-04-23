76, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at NMMC - Tupelo. Dorothy "Doris" Gladney was born to her late parents, Johnny B. Key and Mae L. Williams on April 15, 1944 in Chickasaw Co. "Doris" was a member of Pleasant Grove MBC. She worked in home health care for many years and also a former employee of The Rose Hill Company. "Doris" is survived by three sisters; Ora Key of Tupelo, Ella Patterson of Oxford, and Shirley Walker (Sylvester) of Prairie. Three sisters-in-law; Martha Bowen of Memphis, Marie Key and Curlene Bowen both of Buena Vista and a niece Venia Doss, who was her driver. Dorothy Gladney was proceeded in death by her husband; Gaston Gladney, her parents, Johnny B. Key and Mae L. Williams, three brothers, and four sisters. The visitation will be Fri., April 24, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy. The service will be Sat., April 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove MBC Cemetery with a 10 people or less policy implemented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
