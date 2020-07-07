39, passed away on Fri., July 3, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Wiley Gladney III was born to his mother, Sarah Gladney and his late father, Johnny James on July 9, 1981 in Aberdeen, MS. He was a 1999 graduate of Aberdeen High School, a former employee of Youth Village in Barkley, and also received a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Rust College. Willile Gladney III is survived by his mother; Sarah Gladney of Aberdeen, his God-daughter; Shamahya McBride of Aberdeen. One God-sister; Kiara Holliday of Tupelo. One brother; Jarvis (Raven) Gladney of Tupelo and one nephew; Jarvis Gladney, Jr. of Oxford. The visitation will be Wed., July 8, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Church in Aberdeen from 4-6 p.m. The service will be Thurs., July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Baptist Grove Cemetery in Aberdeen with Dr. James Cook officiating with mandatory safety policies in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

