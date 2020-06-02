John Wayne Glasco, 60, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, following an extended illness. A private family service is planned and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Glasco was born on July 3,1959 in Memphis,TN, the son of the late John Moreland and Maxine Harris Glasco. A christian and truck operator for much of his life, he will be remembered for his love of life and as a person that took care of business. Mr. Glasco loved his children and encouraged them to stay strong, keep going and to live life. He will be greatly missed. Memories will be shared by his children, Jessica Glasco of Anniston, AL, Jonathan Glasco and Nick Glasco of Ripley and two sisters, Betty Jo Norman and Linda Wilbanks of Ripley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Glasco. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Glasco family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
