GOLDEN, MS -- Debbie Glass, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 12, 5 p.m. at Altar Baptist Church Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2-4:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Altar Baptist Church Cemetery, Golden, MS.

