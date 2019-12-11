BOONEVILLE -- Larry Glass, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday at 2:00 at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 until service time

