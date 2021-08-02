William Dewayne "Wayne" Glass passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 65. Wayne was born November 12, 1955 in Tiptonville, Tennessee, the son of William Edward Glass and Gearldean Sanderson Glass. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Wayne was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He leaves behind his special friend, Mary Helms of Plantersville; a son, Edward Glass; and his siblings, Norma Jean Cook of Tupelo, Glenda Raines (Alan) of Tupelo, Kathy White (Doyle) of Belden, Sharon Bannister of Tupelo, Phyllis McKoin (Jack) of Tupelo and Denise Devaughn (Rickey) of Plantersville. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters. The family will honor his memory with a private visitation for family and close friends. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

