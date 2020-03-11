Shelva K Miles Gleason, 61, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 23, 1958 to the late Richard Eugene Miles Sr. and the late Doris Bennett Cowell in PA. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. She is survived by her sons; Chris (Hillary) Miles, Charles Miles, and Blake Gleason, 1 daughter; Lydia Handley, 7 grandchildren, 3 brothers; Lawrence (Paula) Miles, and Richard (Carla) Miles, Jr., Kenny Miles, and a sister; Jeanann (Darrell) Gardner. She was preceded in death by her husband; Lewis Gleason, her parents, step son; Lewis Gleason, Jr. and a sister. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

