Creighton D. "Craig" Glenn, 46, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Craig was born on September 27, 1975, to Alvin E. Glenn, Jr. and Sue C. Pounds. Craig married the love of his life, Sheri Reece Glenn, on July 17, 1999. He was a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University and he was an Eagle Scout. Craig enjoyed watching basketball and hockey. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Glenn will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of Booneville Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to service. Bro. Doug Greenway will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sumner's Chapel. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sheri; mother, Sue of Booneville, MS; and brother, Chris of Nashville, TN; and mother-in-law, Betty Reece. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; paternal grandparents, Alvin, Sr. and Marcella Glenn; maternal grandparents, Henry and Juanita Pounds; and father-in-law, Lenard Reese. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
