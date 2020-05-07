Nancy Childers Glidewell, 64, resident of Ripley and much loved wife of Glenn Glidewell, passed away Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. To comply with the Coronavirus regulations, there will be a graveside service at 2 PM Saturday, May 9 with Bro. Jerry Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Marlow Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born in Ashland, MS on November 25, 1955, Mrs. Glidewell was the daughter of the late Alton and Joan Abbey Childers. She received her education in the Tippah County Public School System and will be remembered by many as an associate of Ripley Wal-Mart where she had been a dedicated employee for over 15 years. Mrs. Glidewell was a member of the Marlow Church of Christ and enjoyed the blessings of her loving family and many friends. Known as "Nana" by her six grandchildren, she found pleasure in quilting, searching for that special "antique" and admiring the beauty of nature and the rural way of life. In addition to her husband of 29 years, memories will be shared by two daughters, Jackie Martin (Chris) of Tupelo and Heather Wickert (Jim) of New Albany, two sons, Richie King (Kori) of Ripley and Glenn Glidewell, II of Springfield, MO, one brother, Tommy Childers of Ripley, six grandchildren, Zach, Kayleigh, Alex, Sam, Jackson and Nate. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashleigh Buntin and a sister, Judy Gray. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Glidewell's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
