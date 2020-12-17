Azlea Glissen, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.