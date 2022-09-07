Buford Glissen

Buford Glissen passed away at the age of 87 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on September 6, 2022. He was born August 4, 1935 to William Pad Glissen and Wilma Hurt Glissen in Ripley, MS. Buford was Part Owner of International Harvester for 18 years, was an active Cattle Farmer and attended the First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will continue Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the Service starts at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church. Committal will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens. Buford is survived by his wife of 56 years: Martha Ann Dixon Glissen of Ripley, MS; one son: Paul B. Glissen, II (Laura Lann) of Tupelo, MS; one sister: Geraldine Dillard of Ripley, MS; three grandchildren: Paul Buford "Lawson" Glissen, III of Tupelo, MS, Landen Blair of Tupelo, MS, Mark Sansone of Tupelo, MS. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Ed Glissen, Russell Glissen; two sisters: Gladys Brock, Jamie Robbins. Officiating will be Bro. Jack Bennett, Bro. Greg Beaty and Bro. Stanley Phillips. Pallbearers will be: Rocky Glissen, Jason Glissen, Clarence Baylof, Tom Moffitt, Mark Sansone, James Vance, Robert Moore, Bruce Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class and Landon Blair. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

