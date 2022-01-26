Ella Sue Glissen was born on August 22, 1940. "Ms. Sue," as known by most, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by her loving family. Services celebrating the life of Ms. Sue will be at 1 PM Thursday, January 27 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Hill and Bro. Jeremy Hughey officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Sue was a pillar of her community. She worked at her alma mater, Falkner Elementary School, and drove a school bus prior to retirement. After retirement, Sue enjoyed working as a substitute teacher and at polling stations. Sue was a lifetime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tiplersville, MS. She was an avid deer hunter and loved any body of water—especially if her children or grandchildren were participating in water sports. Sue was a renowned cook, gardener, and friend. She was never without a smile and a joke. When asked how she was doing, she was always "rolling with the flow." Sue loved life, her family and friends, the Atlanta Braves, and Chipper Jones. Most importantly, Sue loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are all so lucky to have known and loved her, as she loved us. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Thomas Glissen; her parents, Thomas and Bessie Goolsby; three brothers, Junior Goolsby, Travis Goolsby, and Lloyd Goolsby; three sisters, Herchel Birdsong, Dot Duncan, and Jewel Reaves; one son-in-law, Dr. Marion Hill; one grandchild, Sid Glissen; and two great grandchildren, Becky Peeler and Ava Sue Wong. Sue is survived by her 5 children, Debbie Hill of Ripley, MS, Kathy Frank of Ripley, MS, Tammy Williams (Sammy) of Columbus, OH, Tommie Bullock and T.J. Glissen both of Ripley; one sister, Lou Blythe; one brother, Wayne Goolsby; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The family request that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo, MS. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Ms. Sue's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.