TUPELO:!?Mr Glenn Allen Glov rage 71, passed August 20th, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Ms. Glenn was born in Chicago, IL on November, 28th 1949 to Sammie and Eddie Pearl Brown Glover. He was a former machine operator at FMC, and a member of Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Glenn was an avid gardener and fisherman and loved Jazz music. He is survived by his wife Mrs Gwendolyn Collier Glover of Tupelo, 2 daughters, Venita Glover of Duluth Minnesota, Aufeya Glover of Tupelo, 2 Sons Corey Glover of Cypress, Tx, Beaujalais "Beau" Glover of Tupelo. He also leaves his 3 Sisters, Rose Marie Nix, Komoko, Ind, Sylvia "Cookie" Curtiss (Clint), and Cheryl Williams (Larry) both of Tupelo, his 4 brothers Larry Glover (Alice), Ronnie Glover (Brenda), Robert "DD" Glover, (Willie Nell), and Walter Deaton (Betty) all of Tupelo. His 5 grandchildren also survive and will miss him greatly. Memories and Reflections will be shared in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home, 109 Rankin Extd, (Midtown), Tupelo, 38801 on Friday at 2pm and Family hour will be from 1pm until 2pm. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Glover Family in their time of breavement.
