Rachel Cox Glover, 91, passed away at her home on January 31, 2022. She retired from owning and operating the Trading Post. She was a lifelong member of Ingram Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 04, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery. She is survived by daughters, Sherry Ryan (Ted) of Hopewell and Sherryl Glover of Baldwyn; sons, Tony Glover (Vickie) of Guntown and Dan Glover of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Mandie Glover, Nickie Williams (Wayne), Tabithia Richter (Thomas), Amanda Wigginton (Shane),Trent Glover and Cori James (Jeremy); greatgrandchildren, Dylan Edmondson, Kayla Edmondson, Hunter Harris, Ava Williams and Hayden Williams, Jimmy Wayne Richter, James Beasley Stacy, Daniel Wigginton, Cami Glover, Stoni Glover, Jaycee Glover, Hannah Glover, Briley Glover, Jacob James, Eli James and Aubree James; great-greatgrandchildren, Dylan McCord and Elijah McFarling; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hollis Glover; parents, Leslie and Sula Samples Cox; grandson, Joey Glover; sister, Betty Thornton; brother, Chester Cox and a niece, Denise Kennedy. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
