Randall Wayne Glover as born on May 21, 1952 in Terril, Iowa to parents Wayne Darwin Glover and Peggy Lou Houser Glover and passed away on July 10, 2022 in Memphis, TN after an extended hospital stay. Randy was confirmed in the Christian faith in 1964 at Terril United Methodist Church and graduated from Terril High School in 1970. In 1972 Randy enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged due to a severe knee injury. He graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College and in 1975 he began his career with Ag Chem Equipment Company (now AGCO) in Jackson, MN which lasted for 25 years, progressing upward from a Certified Diesel Mechanic to a Regional Operations Manager. In 2000 Randy started his own business Handy Randy Home Care, who with his real estate wife Patricia, created the Handy Randy Home Team, selling and remodeling homes throughout the Memphis area. He was such a success he still received calls even ten years after the close of his business. In that same year Randy was baptized into the Baptist faith at Collierville First Baptist Church in Collierville, TN. In 2005 he teamed up with Spraying Systems/TeeJet Technologies in Wheaton and Springfield, IL as Southeast Regional Sales Manager and finally as an Agricultural Electronics Applications Engineer. Randy retired in 2018 after developing worsening heart trouble to spend more time with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Randy had an extremely strict work ethic. Even after retirement he maintained the same schedule. He went each day to his man cave/office and began working on hobbies and his "honey-do" lists. Randy never met a stranger. Everyone he met became a friend. When you were with him you felt that you were the most important person in the world, because for that instance and in his eyes, you were. He was a presence—larger than life. His motto was PMA-positive mental attitude and he exhibited that throughout his life. Randy leaves behind his loving wife Patricia; children Brad, Tonya, Tera, Joseph, and Greg and 9 grandchildren, especially Noah Wayne, Blake and Brooklyn Jackson; one sister Marcia Glover Applen (Tom), a special aunt Marjorie Beard, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins and his special doggy friends Bella and Oreo. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister Cynthia Glover Koehlmoos and her husband Curt. A memorial service honoring the life of Randy Glover will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany, MS. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations in his memory be made to his favorite charities Ru to the Rescue, 7440 CR 825, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 which is an animal rescue group in Tippah County, MS or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.