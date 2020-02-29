Nettleton-Dual Mitchell Gober, 85, departed this life for his home in eternity on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. He had been in declining health for the last few years. Dual was born in a family of 9 in the Troy Community of Pontotoc County to the late George Mitchell and Linnie Mae McCullough Gober. He was raised in Pontotoc County and married his sweetheart of 63 years, Mamie Ruth Reynolds in Houston on November 16, 1956. He served his county in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict primarily from Fort Bliss, Texas. Dual was an expert welder/technician and worked many years for Air Gas and Nex Air retiring about 20 years ago. A piddler and jack of all trades, Dual could fix anything. He enjoyed his shop, woodworking, tending his yard and growing a big garden each year. A better than average musician, Dual was part of a group that played many years known as the Blue Grass Gospel Deliverers. He was good on the guitar and mandolin but his specialty was playing the banjo. He and his wife loved southern and blue grass gospel and were known to follow the Primitive Quartet and Doyle Lawson and Quick Silver. Dual was a "fixture" at the Tupelo Church of God where he faithfully worshiped and celebrated his faith for over 45 years. He held the position of Greeter on Sunday's for his whole life. A quiet, gentle soul, Dual's life reflected his faith and his commitment to the high ideals of New Testament Christianity. His life was not in vain! A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Judd Vowell and Bro. David Laman officiating. Private burial will follow in Gray's Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Monday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. Dual is survived by his wife, Mamie; his only daughter, Rhonda Knowles and husband, Jeff; his grandson, Colby Knowles of Nettleton, whom Papaw thought was absolutely perfect; His sisters, Mae Jean Dillard of Ecru, Jettie Beasley (Billy) of Tupelo and Christine Griffin of Pontotoc; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his only granddaughter, Amberly Knowles, who died May 2, 2018 and his siblings, Dallas, Everett, Lester and Oliver Gober and his sister, Dovie Pannell. Pallbearers will be nephews and nephews in law: Mike and Dennis Ray Gober and Randy, Dennis, Toby Reynolds and Keith Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Colby Knowles, James and Mike Bryan, Joe Monaghan and Bill Riley. Memorials may be made to Broken Lives Ministries, 73214 Will Robins Highway, Nettleton, MS. 38858 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Mississippi Chapter, 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C, Jackson, MS. 39216. For those who may be unable to attend,the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
