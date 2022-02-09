George Mitchell Gober, 76, known as Mike by many, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at NMMC after battling Covid. Born in Pontotoc on April 16, 1945 to the late Dallas Oren Gober and Ernal Louis Winters. Mike grew up in this area. A patriotic American, he joined the U. S. Army and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. In 1969, he relocated to Elyria, Ohio where he lived until returning to Northeast Miss. 4 years ago. He spent over 30 years working for the Ford Motor Company as a stationery engineer. A man of many talents, Mike enjoyed God's creation and hiking. Very artistically and musically talented, he loved to sing. Golf was a passion of his as well as playing cards and shooting pool. Ever the practical jokester and prankster, he enjoyed dearly being with his family, encouraging them and sharing his witty personality. The family and friends knew they were in for a treat when he said, "Let me show you and ole Indian trick." Mike was an active and engaged man of God and member of the Tupelo Church of God where he enjoyed serving and praising the Lord. A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Pastor Judd Vowell officiating. Burial will follow in Gray's Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sat. only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 pm Sat. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming Mike is survived by his wife Connie Kay Gober of Shannon; two sons, Edward Mitchell Gober of New Mexico and Issac Samuel Gober of Shannon; his daughter, Mechele Wells of Vermillion, Ohio; his grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Gober, Leo Chandler and Kaylee Wells; three great grandchildren, Kira Eck, Emerald Perry and Leo Mitchell, II; his sisters, Shelby Darlington (Bill) and Elizabeth Isom all of Shannon, Susan Cannon of Tupelo and Nita Megginson of Blue Springs; his brothers, Dennis Ray Gober (Linda) of Pontotoc, John Reece (Kim) of Belden and Melvin Keith Reece (Kathy) of Belden. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas "Andy" Reece. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Church of God, 1813 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. 38804.
