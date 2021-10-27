Robert Rawls Godbold, Jr., died Monday, October 25, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born July 31, 1925, in Hillhouse, Coahoma County, MS., to Robert Rawls Godbold, Sr., and Annie Kersh Godbold. He was a retired Methodist minister. He was a graduate of Milsaps College and earned a Master of Divinity degree from Emory Univ. He was ordained at age 17 while a student at Milsaps and served for over 70 years. He served churches in Duck Hill, Arcola, Mattson-Dublin, Moorhead, Pickens, Shelby, Plantersville, Lambert, Byhalia, Starkville Aldersgate, Mathiston, Water Valley First, Charleston, Ruleville, Shannon, Saltillo, Mooreville, and Benoit. As a retired pastor he served at Falkner, Glenfield, and others. He taught Divinity at Wood Jr. College and was a pastoral instructor contributing to the authorship of the textbook for that class. He taught the Friendship Sunday School class for many years. He was a true servant of God guided by the spirit of The Lord and a faithful adherent to the teachings of John Wesley. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 3 sons: Robert Godbold, III (Judy) of Cleveland, MS., Richard Godbold (Elizabeth) of Yellow Springs, OH., and Gerald Godbold (Tamara) of New Albany; 1 brother: Samuel Godbold (Betsy) of Starkville, MS.; and 7 grandchildren: Ryanne, Russell, Thomasin, Alex, Philip, Grayson, and Griffen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Betty Jean Ellington Godbold; and 1 brother: Duncan Godbold. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Friday, October 29, at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 156, New Albany, MS. 38652 For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
