Chief Warrant Officer4 Dan Goddard, 66, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital, DeSoto. He was born in New Albany on July 4, 1955, to Audrey and Rosie Goddard. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Saltillo. He enlisted in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, KY. He then progressed to Chief Warrant Officer in the Mississippi National Guard a as UH-1 helicopter pilot. He finished out his career on Active duty flying both the AH 64 Apache helicopter in Korea and the UH-1 Medivac in Ft. Polk, LA. His military career lasted for over 34 years. He served in the Peace Keeping Multi National Force in Egypt. After his military career, he flew for a civilian contractor in Afghanistan in the super huey UH-1. He was also an independent truck driver. He enjoyed playing golf, shooting firearms and spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. The family request friends to wear mask while visiting. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Donna Goddard of Saltillo; his children, Nick Goddard (Miranda) of Jacksonville, FL, Heather Goad (Brandon) of Guntown, Bradly Goddard (Jessie) of Amory, Taylor Goddard of Amory and Kristina Rousseau of Saltillo; his brothers and sisters, Jimmy Dale Goddard (Kathy), Kenneth Wayne Goddard and Ruth Marie Sheffield (Tony) all of Blue Springs, Karl Gene Goddard (Debora) of Baldwyn, Martha Rose Spruill (Billy) of Blue Springs and William Paul Goddard of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Brooklynn, Cierra, Colten, Drew, Adalyn, Pippa and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be members of his family. Visitation will be 12-2 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
