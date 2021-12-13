Dortha Ann Grubbs Goddard, formerly of Sherman, died Saturday, December 11, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 4, 1938, in New Albany to Holder Grubbs and Mary Hitt Grubbs. She was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. She was retired. She and her husband were former owners of New Albany Cleaners and she had worked at the Shirt Factory and at Red Line Market. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Ricky Lesley officiating. Burial will be in Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 2 sons: Larry Goddard (Vicki) of Tupelo and Roy Goddard (Tammy) of Blue Springs; 3 grandchildren: Brandon Goddard of Blue Springs, Brittany Thompson (Brent) of Booneville, and Caleb Goddard of Tupelo; and 4 great-grandchildren: Ellie Thompson, Eli Thompson, Payzley Thompson, and Pyper Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: James Vernon Goddard, whom she married on September 30, 1955; 1 daughter: Beverly Goddard; 1 grandchild: Christi Goddard; and 1 brother: Donny Grubbs. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, and from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14. Pallbearers will be Brandon Goddard, Caleb Goddard, Brent Thompson, Brandon Jenkins, Matthew Hudson, and Tommy Carruth. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
