Joan Goddard, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on May 4, 1933, to Grover Padgett and Irene Gullett Padgett. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville and always enjoyed being with her church family. She loved being soulmate to her loving husband, Bobby, and being a mother and grandmother. A small intimate graveside service for family and friends will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Cross Roads Methodist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Goddard; daughters, Rita Smith (Michael J.) of Wake Forrest, N.C. and Kelly Goddard Williams of Booneville; brother, Doyle Padgett of Booneville; grandchildren, Nikki Heftman (Michael) of California, Jacob Gann, Josh Gann, Anna Beth Gann, all of Booneville; several great-grandchildren; and a host of many more relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Lynn Gore; brothers, Earl Padgett and John Padgett; sisters, Reba Michael, Madge Miller, and Mauvaline Rone. Pallbearers will be Michael J. Gann and Joshua Gann. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cross Roads Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 304, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
