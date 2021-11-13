Beverly Ann Goddard,65, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, November 11, 2021. Beverly was born September 17, 1956, in New Albany to James V. Goddard and Dortha "Dot" Ann Grubbs Goddard. After graduating from East Union High School, she received her Associate's Degree in Radiologic Technology from Itawamba Junior College. Beverly was an accomplished Registered Radiologic Technologist with certification in cardiovascular-interventional radiography. She retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after almost 40 years. She was a proud member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. Beverly was a kind and giving woman who spoiled her family. She enjoyed being outdoors particularly boating and fishing. Traveling was one of her favorite past-times, especially cruises. During her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, and more recently she was an active MSU football spectator. Beverly was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Beverly's beloved family members left to honor her memory include her mother, Dot Goddard of Tupelo; brothers, Larry Goddard (Vicki) of Tupelo, and Roy Goddard (Tammy) of Blue Springs; niece, Brittany Thompson (Brent) of Booneville; nephews, Brandon Goddard of Blue Springs and Caleb Goddard of Tupelo; great-nieces, Ellie, Payzley, and Pyper Thompson; great-nephew, Eli Thompson; her adored dog, B. J.; special friends, Judy Govatos, Karen Densing, Jacque Kirk, and Ricky Lesley; and caregiver, Mrs. Freddie Morris. She was preceded in death by her father, James V. Goddard; grandparents, R. Holder and Mary Grubbs, and Colby and Marie Goddard; niece, Christi Goddard; and uncle, Donny Grubbs; and special friend, Allison Lesley. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Beverly's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Ricky Lesley and Bro. Cody Crum officiating and special music provided by Larry Goddard and Randy Wood. Graveside services will follow in Ellistown Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Brandon Goddard, Caleb Goddard, Brent Thompson, Danny Dillard, Brandon Jenkins, and Jeff Crowley. Honorary pallbearers will be her fellow co-workers at NMMC in the Radiologic Technologist and Special Procedures Department. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206 or American Lung Association, 438 Kathrine Drive, Suite C, Flowood, MS 39232. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
