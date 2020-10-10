RANDOLPH -- Yvon Joseph Godin, 74, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home in Randolph. Services will be on 4PM, Monday, October 12,2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 3PM Monday, October 12, until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.

