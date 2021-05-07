Shelton Ray Godsey, 81, passed away Thursday May 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born November 5, 1939, to Alex M. Godsey and Ida Rayburn Godsey. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Godsey loved to hunt, fish, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Visitation for Mr. Godsey will be Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. James Godsey, Bro. Johnny Bridges and Bro. Roy Joshlin officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane Horn Godsey; five sons, Sammy Godsey (Mary) of Sherwood, AR, Randy Godsey (Melissa) of Rienzi, MS, Paul Godsey (Wanda) of Booneville, Perry Godsey (Beth) of Corinth and Barry Godsey of Rienzi, MS; three daughters, Dianne Harrison (Gary) of Booneville, MS, Nina Cannon of Booneville, MS, and Sarah Hiu (Howard) of Southaven, MS, twenty grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children and first wife, Frances Lee Godsey; three brothers; four sisters; three grandchildren and one stepdaughter. Pallbearers will be Matthew Godsey, Scott Godsey, Jeremy Godsey, Tyler Godsey, Justin Godsey and Gabriel Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Timothy Godsey, Curtis Godsey, Jacob Dearman, Shane Harrison, Jason Mcclellan, Kenny Harrison and Jammie Mcclellan. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.