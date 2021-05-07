Shelton Ray Godsey, 81, passed away Thursday May 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born November 5, 1939, to Alex M. Godsey and Ida Rayburn Godsey. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Godsey loved to hunt, fish, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Visitation for Mr. Godsey will be Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. James Godsey, Bro. Johnny Bridges and Bro. Roy Joshlin officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane Horn Godsey; five sons, Sammy Godsey (Mary) of Sherwood, AR, Randy Godsey (Melissa) of Rienzi, MS, Paul Godsey (Wanda) of Booneville, Perry Godsey (Beth) of Corinth and Barry Godsey of Rienzi, MS; three daughters, Dianne Harrison (Gary) of Booneville, MS, Nina Cannon of Booneville, MS, and Sarah Hiu (Howard) of Southaven, MS, twenty grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children and first wife, Frances Lee Godsey; three brothers; four sisters; three grandchildren and one stepdaughter. Pallbearers will be Matthew Godsey, Scott Godsey, Jeremy Godsey, Tyler Godsey, Justin Godsey and Gabriel Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Timothy Godsey, Curtis Godsey, Jacob Dearman, Shane Harrison, Jason Mcclellan, Kenny Harrison and Jammie Mcclellan. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.