Richard Wayne Godwin, 71, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born March 6, 1950, to Jessie, Jr. and Rita Godwin. He was a 1968 graduate of Booneville High School. He worked for Frontier Communications for 43 years. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and enjoyed fishing, wood working, metal working, welding, genealogy and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Morrow officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Janice Godwin; four sons, Brad Godwin, Shane (Pamela) Godwin, Robin (Cynthia) Godwin and Shain Coleman; one daughter, Seana Coleman; two brothers, Ronnie (Mari) Godwin and Jesse (Stephanie) Godwin, III; one sister, Liane (James) Crowe; seven grandchildren, Erica Culver, Addison Godwin, Autumn Godwin, Destiny Godwin, Brooklyn Godwin, Gage Godwin and Seth Coleman; eight great-grandchildren, Ivia Grace, Adalinn, Avyn, Albani, Lynnox, Tesla, Delta and Eliza. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lynette Godwin; one brother, Randy Godwin; his grandparents, Ross and Caroline Rabalias Robinson and Jesse Sr. and Belvia Cunningham Godwin. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
