Dr. Jan Thomas Goff, age 83, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Ocean Springs. He was born in Tampa, Florida on July 15, 1936. His parents, the late John David Goff and Amelia Catherine Branch, raised Jan, their only child, in Tampa. He graduated from Jesuit High School of Tampa and studied Biology at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. He attended medical school at St. Louis University and then Washington University for postgraduate work in Psychiatry.He married the late Mary Susan Beam, daughter of the late George Lee Beam and Winifred Antoinette Peek Beam of Tupelo on April 3, 1961. While in St. Louis they had two children, Jan Thomas Goff Jr. and Mary Catherine Beam Goff. Dr. Goff continued to work in St. Louis at The Jewish Hospital from 1965 until 1973, where he was the Assistant Director of Psychiatry. In 1973 Dr. Goff and his family moved to Tupelo. In Tupelo Dr. Goff established a private practice and joined the staff of the North Mississippi Medical Center and the Region III Mental Health Center. From 1974 until 2006 Dr. Goff practiced psychiatry and served on the Mental Health Center staff. He also served as a consultant in Psychiatry at the Trace way Retirement Center in Tupelo from 2004 to 2006. He moved to Ocean Springs in 2006, where he set up a practice and continued seeing patients until health issues prompted his retirement in 2010. Dr. Goff loved his work. He studied to remain current in his field after his retirement and took pleasure in sharing his expertise with friends in the mental health profession. He frequently offered advice to the people around him. Survivors include; his son, Jan Thomas Goff Jr.; his daughter, Mary Catherine Goff Bartkiewicz and her husband, Luke Bartkiewicz; his grandson, Brian Thomas Goff, and granddaughter, Mary Catherine Goff. A memorial was held in Ocean Springs for family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army Disaster Relief Fund (www.salvationarmyalm.org).
