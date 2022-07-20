Evelena Goff, 84, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Itawamba County, MS to Jessie and Myrtle Sparks Montgomery. She attended United Church of God and loved her church family. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. Services will be Thursday, July 21, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Gary Beam, Terry Beam and Rick Beam officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one daughter - Teresa Bennett (Kelly); two sons - Greg Collier (Nancy) and Chris Collier (Shawna); grandchildren - Kala Parker (Justin), Megan Hastings (Matthew), Channing Quick (Kensely), Trevor Collier, Ethan Collier (Torey), Cassidy Collier (Fiance'-Jake Coker); great-grandchildren - Brayen Hastings, Bellace Hastings, Collier Clark, Ayden Hastings, Jae Marlie Parker, Rivers Parker, Ryland Collier, Adler Collier and soon to arrive, Lincoln Quick and one sister - Ann Dobbins (Rhett). She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Paul Montgomery and two sisters, Doris Jean Beam and Betty Pattison. Pallbearers will be Tim Burton, Shane Montgomery, Eric Montgomery, Terry Beam, Rudy Beam, Trevor Collier, Ethan Collier, Channing Quick, Collier Clark and Ayden Hastings. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Montgomery and Rhett Dobbins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.st.jude.org. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
