Jacky Goff Unity- Jacky Goff, 77, passed away December 27, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was a great family man and employee of NMMC for 42 years where he retired. He loved his church and teaching his church class at Unity Baptist Church where he was a member for over 30 years. He was Gidon and member of the Christian fellowship at NMMC. Services will be held at Unity Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 2p.m. with Bro. Jerry Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery He is survived by his wife of 58 years Brenda Raper Goff, daughter Summer Gorman, son Kevin Goff, grandchildren Lauren Burgett, Landon Goff (Karlie), great grandchildren Chandler and Bently. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Opal Deaton Goff, sisters, Lorraine Berry, Alene Franks, Jeraldine Wages, Shirley Lyner, bothers, Clarence (Buddy) Goff Jr. Johnny Goff, his in laws, Osburn (Bill) and Dorothy Raper, sister-in-law Betty Raper Parham. Visitation will be at Unity Baptist Church at 1p.m. until service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Gidon's International. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.