Billy Goff, Sr., 87, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. He was born February 14, 1933, in Michie, TN to Hurley and Estelle Goff. He was a graduate of Mooreville High School. He served his country in the United States Army. He worked for the Mississippi State Tax Commission for 34 years, retiring as a Special Agent. He was a member of Skyline Church of Christ. He enjoyed listening and singing gospel music, anything Ford and farming. He loved to buy and sell, and having breakfast at Hardee's with his brothers. Services will be 2 PM Tuesday at Skyline Church of Christ with Ministers Norman Maranto and Wendell Fikes officiating. His grandson Chas Goff will bring family reflections. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Anglin Goff of Mooreville; one daughter, Stephanie Goff Smith (Tony) of Carriere; two sons, Billy Goff, Jr. (Pam) of Mooreville and Nathan Goff (Katie) of Mantachie; two sisters, Patsy Nichols of Tupelo and Brenda Shumpert of Mooreville; two brothers, Bobby Goff of Pontacola and Tommy Goff of Verona; 9 grandchildren, Chas Goff (Missy), John Adam Goff (Alisha), Caleb Goff, Luke Goff (Erin), Sara Leonard (Donny), Elizabeth Smith, Jessica Parker, Jayme Goff and Jessica Hood (Timmy); 17 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Goff. Pallbearers will be Chas Goff, John Adam Goff, Caleb Goff, Luke Goff, Bill Shumpert, Bob Shumpert, Tony Smith and Jeff Goff. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons and Justin Cobb. Memorials may be made to the Maywood Christian Camp - 700 Maywood Camp Road - Hamilton, AL 35570. Visitation will be 5 - 8 Monday at the funeral home and 1 - 2 Tuesday at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
