Verona - Tommy Layne Goff, 78, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Acton, Tennessee, on November 16, 1942, to Hurley and Estelle Goff. Tommy worked for twenty-nine years at Malone and Hyde as a wholesale grocery salesman and for nine years he owned and operated Goff's Country Market in the Richmond Community. He loved to restore cars and loved fast Fords. After he retired, he enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Norman Maranto officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Those left to carry on his memory are two sons, Janson Goff (Beth) of Nettleton and Tracy Goff (Chanda) of Mooreville; one brother, Bobby Goff (Mary) of Verona; two sisters, Brenda Goff Shumpert (Bill) of Richmond Community and Patsy Goff Nichols of Tupelo; one sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Goff of Richmond Community; six grandchildren, Brandon Goff (Courtney), Laney Goff, Ty Thomas Goff, Christian Goff, Makenzie Goff, and Brady Goff. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; one brother, Billy Goff. Pallbearers will be Brandon Goff, Ty Thomas Goff, Christian Goff, Brady Goff, Cruz Mitchell, and Bubba Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Gillentine, Jimmy Malone, and Bill Goff. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 2, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
