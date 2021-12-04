Laney Elizabeth Goff passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home. She was 25 years old. She was born December 27, 1995 in Tupelo, the daughter of Janson and Beth Laney Goff. Laney was employed at Kirkland's and previously worked for Fred's Dollar Store in Nettleton for four years. Laney was described by the people who loved her as a free Spirit. She lived each day as it came to her. Laney loved music of all genres, traveling, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. She leaves behind her parents, Janson and Beth Laney Goff of Nettleton; two brothers, Brandon Goff and his wife, Courtney, and Christian Goff; her grandparents, Paul and Evelyn Laney; and her boyfriend of four years, Zach Turner. Laney was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tommy and Janice Goff. Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service honoring Laney's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Greg Worthey officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Laney's name to any pet shelter. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
