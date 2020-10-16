After 90 years, 5 months, 16 days in her purpose-filled, beautiful earthly pilgrimage, Carrie Sue Lemmons Goggans returned to her Creator on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sunshine Nursing Center in Pontotoc. Sue was born on May 31, 1930 in West Point, the oldest of 6 children born to O.H. Lemmons and Kathleen Bowles Lemmons, pioneer families of this area. She grew up in Verona where she graduated from Verona High School in 1948. She was among the oldest living members of the Verona United Methodist Church where she loved to play the piano, sing in the choir and faithfully participate all facets of the Church she so dearly loved and provided nurture for her deep spirituality. Sue had a sweet smile and infectious personality and was always encouraging family and friends. Sue was fond of traveling with friends and family. She loved all her family dearly and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Sue brought much joy to every soul she ever met and will live on in their hearts as a perfect example of a virtuous, spiritual lady. A graveside visitation will be at 10:30 AM prior to the family service at 11 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Verona City Cemetery where Bro Jeremy Funderburk will officiate. The family asks that all wear a mask due to the Corona Virus and practice distancing precautions. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their lifelong friends. Condolences for the family may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Sue is survived by her children, Roger Goggans and wife, Marilyn of Saltillo, David Goggans and wife,Phyllis of Verona, and Susan McWhirter and husband, Randy of Pontotoc. grandchildren, Stephanie Goggans, Trena Goggans, Summer Knight (Alex), Michael Goggans, Kathy Christensen (Claus), Christy Bowling (Brent), and Kelley McWhirter (Laura); great-grandchildren, Reed and Brendan Goggans, and Max, Eli, Emmaline and Barnabas Bowling; sister, Kathleen Armstrong (Leon) of Brewer, and brother, Horace (Bud) Lemmons and wife, Stephanie of Fulton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen and O.H. Lemmons; sister, Betty Hammock; brothers, Robbie and Henry Lemmons; and nephew, Jerry Armstrong. Pallbearers will be Michael Goggans, Kelley McWhirter, Alex Knight, Tommy Armstrong, Lee Lemmons, Reed Goggans, Dr. Brent Bowling, and Max Bowling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, MS Chapter, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1, Jackson, MS 39216, or the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. The family wishes to thank Magnolia Manor, Sunshine Nursing Center and Sanctuary Home Hospice for their special attention and love of Sue in her last years.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.