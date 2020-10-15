VERONA -- Carrie "Sue" Lemmons Goggans, 90, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. A private family-only graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Verona City Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.

