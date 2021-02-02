Goins, Mary Christene

Mary Christene “Chris” Mitchell Goins, 85, of Tuscumbia AL passed to her heavenly home on January 29, 2021. She was born July 21, 1935 to Gain and Velma Dessie Devaney Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, February 01, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from noon-2p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2p.m. in the chapel. Entombment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Chris Goins could often be found with a fishing pole bringing in more fish than Pop, or traveling the country visiting family and seeing all that the U.S. had to offer, many times with her brother Arlie and his wife Minnie. She also loved sharing that experience with her grandchildren and took many of them on these adventures as well. She lived many places over her lifetime but no matter where she landed she always made her house a home. All were welcome, and none ever left hungry or without many new stories to tell. She always made sure to have a garden and her flowers were the prettiest around.
She loved all of her babies and spoiled them to no end. Her and her husband encouraged and supported many of their grandchildren through their educations.
In later years she could still be found with that fishing pole but she also enjoyed putting together a good puzzle or admiring the birds that frequented her yard. She loved the Lord and was of the Church of God faith. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Chris is survived by the love of her life, her husband James Gordon Goins Sr, whom she was married to for 43 years; sons, Randy (Nancy) Strickland and Larry (Regina) Strickland; step daughters Yvetta (Albert) Harris and Ninka (Frankie) ELliott; step son James Jr (Debbie) Goins; grandchildren, Wayne (Karen) Harris, Josh (Ester) Harris, Myranda (Adam) Putman, Cindy Elliott, John (Alicia) Elliott, Nathan (Amy) Strickland, Leah (Seneca) Anderson, Leisa (Scott) McCullough, Sam (Haley) Strickland, and James Goins III; 16 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; three brothers, one sister, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gain and Velma Mitchell as well as several brothers and sisters.
Brother Micah Jackson will be officiating with Colbert Memorial assisting the family.
Her pallbearers will be John Elliott, Sam Strickland, James Goins III, Brennan, Chandler, and Nick Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Strickland, Wayne Harris, and Josh Harris.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made in her honor to St Judes Children's Hospital.
Please know that all COVID guidelines will be followed and we ask you to wear a mask.
