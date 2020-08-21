Dewitt C. Golden, 82, passed away August 10, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, New Albany, MS. He was born in Mississippi April 22, 1938 to the late Fred Golden and Anna Mae Golden. Dewitt was a Machinist for the J.L. Case Company in Racine, WI. He was an honorably discharged Air Force veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason. Dewitt and his wife enjoyed traveling and fishing, grandchildren and friends. He is survived by his wife; Emma Jean Gray Golden of Blue Mountain, MS, children; Tommy Gray and Patrick Gray (Artra) both of Columbus, GA, Phyllis Evans (Joe) of Blue Mountain, MS, Margo (Tunde) Amadu of New Albany, MS, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, one brother; Joe Jones, and one sister; Frances Jones both of Racine, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information, please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
