Don Edbert Golden was born on August 24, 1954 in Racine, WI to the late Edward James Golden and Mattie Emma Golden. Don transitioned from this life on September 2, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS surrounded by loved ones after battling a series of illnesses. Don was a very hard worker throughout his entire life. He worked several years for Bench Craft Furniture and Ashley Furniture. He was very dedicated to hard work until his health failed him. Don was a very loving and caring person, great father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband to the love of his life and high school sweetheart of forty-eight years, Linda. He carried her high school picture in his wallet for the entire forty-eight years. Don enjoyed spending time with family, visiting, playing his guitar, listening to the blues, and loved his gospel music. He loved helping and doing for others whenever he could. His smile and personality were contagious, and he never ever met a stranger. Don was added to the body of Christ at an early age at the Midtown Church of Christ in Racine, WI. Don leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife: Linda Golden of New Albany, MS; children: Don Golden, Jr. of Nashville, TN, Shavon McWilliams (Reginald) of New Albany, MS, Lakisha Harris (Kelvin) of New Albany, MS, and Anthony Golden of New Albany, MS; his two sisters: Rosie Graham (Raczynzski) of Martinsburg, WV and Benita Garner (Billy Joe) of New Albany, MS; his three brothers: Ricky Golden (Debra) of Jonesboro, GA, Elvin Golden of Racine, WI, and Eddie Golden (Tomeka) of New Albany, MS. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He will truly be missed. He is preceded in death by his father: Edward Golden, his mother: Mattie Golden, his brother: Bernard Golden, and nephew: Keontae Golden. Viewing will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at New Albany Church of Christ. Service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at New Albany Church of Christ. Masks are required. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
