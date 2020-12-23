Emma Jean Golden was born on March 5, 1942 and passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Columbus, GA. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved to watch her game shows, cook, and spend time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories; four children; Tommy Gray of Columbus, GA, Phyllis Evans of Blue Mountain, MS, Patrick Gray of Columbus, GA, Margo Amadu of New Albany, MS; five siblings, Inez Strong of Nashville, TN, Maxine Thompson of Peoria, IL, Mary Frances Gray of Peoria, IL, Mary Jean Dudley of Cleveland, OH, Quincy Gray of Peoria, IL; one uncle, Elder Willis Booth Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband Dewitt Golden; parents, Sylvester and Fannie Mae Gray; two brothers, Billy Jo and R.V. Gray; two sisters, Sarah Knowles and Leona Guyton. Visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley,Ms. Graveside Service will follow at 2pm at Saints Rest Cemetery ( St. James Church Cemetery) in Ripley,Ms. To view or sign the guest registry go to www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.