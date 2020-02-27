PONTOTOC -- Zona Golden Scott, 89, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home 248 Hwy 15 South Pontotoc, MS 38863. Visitation will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 12:00 - 1:00 with family hour 1:00 until service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Golden Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.