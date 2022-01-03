Virginia Estelle Golden went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living. She was 89 years old. A Tupelo native and lifelong resident, Virginia was born October 28, 1932, to Ervin and Vera Anglin Rogers. A natural caregiver, Virginia loved children and was the owner of Kim's Day Care for many years where the kids all knew her as Mrs. Ginger. She was a faithful and dedicated member and Sunday School Teacher of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Virginia also enjoyed traveling and working jigsaw puzzles. She leaves behind her three children, Deborah Justice (Charles) of Guntown, Vanessa Hare (Randy) of New Site, and John Golden (Sheila) of Batesville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, John Willard Golden; an infant brother; and a sister, Joan Burleson. A celebration of Virginia's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Burt Harper officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Hare, William Hare, Brian Miller, Brandon Justice, Weston Chilcoat, Dave Dye, Jonathan Garner and Doug Ross. Trip Dye, Peyton Garner, Carter McNeese, Easton McNeese, Fisher McNeese and Ashton Miller will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
