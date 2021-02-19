Charles "Buddy" Golding, 85, gained his heavenly wings on February 17, 2021. He was born December 10, 1935 and raised in the Black Zion Community. Later his family moved to Furrs in Pontotoc County where he resided until his death. In 1995 he opened Golding Nursery on Kings Hwy. A respected and honest business man, he loved helping people make their yards beautiful. Buddy had an infectious personality. He never met a stranger and had many corny jokes to tell for anyone who would listen. His laugh was contagious. One could write a book on the many pranks he pulled on his coworkers while at the old Phillips Garden Center on Main Street and Sears at the old mall. He also played plenty on his friends, family, and his Furrs Baptist Church church family. He was a loving father and friend. Buddy was loved and respected by many and will leave a big void in many hearts and lives. He will be greatly missed. Buddy is survived by his two daughters, Shelia Ratliff(Bart) of Toccopola and Teresa Golding of Furrs; his grandson, B.J. Ratliff of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Jean Peeples(Bill) of Pontotoc; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Speck and grand dog, Harley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ocie Akens Golding; son, Jerry Golding; sister, Kathryn Golding Peeples, and parents, Frank and Nannie Golding. Visitation will be Monday, February 22, 2021 5PM-8PM at Furrs Baptist Church and Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with visitation beginning at 1PM until service time of 2PM at Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Burial will follow in White Zion Presbyterian Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Melvin Wages, Johnny Keith, Billy Wayne Dillard, Randy Todd, Brent Todd, and Shannon Gunter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Bevill and members of Furrs Baptist Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.