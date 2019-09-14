Tina Goldstein 63, passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019 at the Cornerstone Nursing Facility. She was former employee of U Save Grocery, Food Giant and the Baldwyn Library. She loved her dogs, especially Bear Bear and spending time with her family and watching movies. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. She is survived by her husband, George Golstein of Baldwyn; daughter, Cynthia Hampton of Maryland; son, Thomas Hampton of Baldwyn and a sister, Veronica Tiedt (Micheal) of Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Theresa Wesolowski Vagenos;and two brothers, Michael Vagenos JR,.and Eugene Vagenos. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

