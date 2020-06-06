Lorenzo Martinez Gomez, 65, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center after a 4 year battle against cancer. Born in Mexico on August 10. 1954 to the late Apolinar Martinez and Amanda Gomez, Lorenzo grew up in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. Lorenzo married Flavia Robles on Aug. 12, l974. He moved to California many years ago to work in the fruit and vegetable farms in the San Joaquin Valley. The Gomez family moved to Mississippi 15 years ago. A Catholic, Lorenzo worked for Independent Furniture before becoming sick. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening but family was most important to him, especially the grandchildren who called him Papa Len cho!! A Prayer Service celebrating Lorenzo's life will be held at 7 PM Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Father Adolfo from St. James presiding. Burial will be in Mexico in the Panteon Mesillas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM-service time on Monday and all are welcomed to come and respect Covid 19 guidelines. For those who wish, the service may be viewed at 7 PM Monday at www/hollandfuneraldirectors.com and will be permanently archived thereafter. Lorenzo is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Flavia Robles of Palmetto Community; two sons, Josue Martinez of Mexico and Octavio Martinez of Tupelo; two daughters, Ulvia Martinez and Nancy Martinez Curry (Joseph) both from Tupelo; 4 brothers and 5 sisters all of Mexico; 8 grandchildren, Christian Curry, Natalia Curry, Rafael Leon, Leslie Leon, Lizabeth Martinez, Alexa Martinez, Jose Martinez and Jesus Martinez; and numerous extended family members and friends both here and in Mexico. Memorials may be made to St. James Chatolic Church, 1911 N. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
