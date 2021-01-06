Irma Gooch, 87, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday January 9, 2021 1:30 at Church of Christ Cemetery Water Valley. Visitation will be on Saturday January 9, 2021 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.

