Sandra Sparks Gooch, 56, of Corinth passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was a member of Siloam Church. She loved her dog Gidget and sewing. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Siloam Church with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Burial will be in the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. -3:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Sparks; her daughter, Tiffany (Paul) Bowling; one brother, William Carey "Bill" (Shannon) Sparks; two sisters, Sherry (Gary) Gann and Stacey (Jackie) Lindsey; two grandchildren, Rebel Bowling and Angel Baswell and one great grandchild, Paisley Taylor. She is preceded in death by her father, Dwight Sparks; her grandparents, Will and Glada Mae Sparks and David and Marie Stacy; and two grandchildren, Payton Carpenter and Johnny Taylor. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
