Sandra Sparks Gooch, 56, of Corinth passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was a member of Siloam Church. She loved her dog Gidget and sewing. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Siloam Church with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Burial will be in the Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. -3:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Sparks; her daughter, Tiffany (Paul) Bowling; one brother, William Carey "Bill" (Shannon) Sparks; two sisters, Sherry (Gary) Gann and Stacey (Jackie) Lindsey; two grandchildren, Rebel Bowling and Angel Baswell and one great grandchild, Paisley Taylor. She is preceded in death by her father, Dwight Sparks; her grandparents, Will and Glada Mae Sparks and David and Marie Stacy; and two grandchildren, Payton Carpenter and Johnny Taylor. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.