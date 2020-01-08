Geraldine Good, 80, departed from this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center following a short illness. She was born June 7, 1939, in Cullman, Alabama, to Samuel Otis and Beulah Makemson Walker. Geraldine moved to Mantachie in 1989, and later retired from the Furniture industry. She enjoyed playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune, growing a variety of greenery and flowers, and collecting antiques. Services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Jerry Good, her children, Reba Hughes of Houston, MS, Wynona Mell (John) of Camden, NC Patricia Hubbard of Mantachie, MS, Debbie Yarber of Mantachie MS, Darrell Derreberry (Angela) of Tupelo, Jacqueline Derreberry of Mantachie, and Felecia Hewitt of Valley Grande,AL;, 25 grandchildren; and an abundance of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Walker and Joe Walker;one sister, Dorothy Smith; her parents in law, Jerry and Luella Good; a sister in law, Carla Hamm; a brother in law, Steve Good;a son in law, Andy Hewitt; two grandsons, Jeremy Joseph Veal and Austin Reynolds; and her parents. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations be made to Inpatient Hospice Care of NMMC at 830 S. Gloster St., Tupelo, MS 38801, or to the The Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation (CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802; designate Andy Hewitt Helping Hands Foundation as beneficiary). Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
