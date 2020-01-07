MANTACHIE -- Geraldine Good, 80, passed away Saturday, January 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Stephens Cemetery..

